Jays get rowdy after Pillar hits walk-off HR in extras

Kevin Pillar hit a solo shot in the 11th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

He turned on a 2-1 pitch from sidearm reliever Adam Cimber (3-6) for his 12th home run of the season. The no-doubt blast was his second career walkoff home run.

Toronto rookie Rowdy Tellez continued his hot start with two doubles and an RBI. He joins the legendary Joe DiMaggio as the only American League rookies with six or more doubles over any three-game span.

Did you know? <br><br>Since the start of the 1936 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> season, ONLY TWO AL rookies have hit 6 or more doubles over any 3-game span. <br><br>Those names are Rowdy Tellez and Joe DiMaggio. <a href="https://t.co/pbOOP0frsC">pic.twitter.com/pbOOP0frsC</a> —@BlueJays

Reliever Danny Barnes (3-2) recorded one out for the victory.

Cleveland, which entered play with a magic number of seven to clinch the American League Central title, fell to 80-61. Toronto improved to 64-77.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco didn't factor in the decision despite a strong eight-inning effort. He had 14 strikeouts and allowed six hits, one earned run and a walk.

Carrasco retired the first seven Blue Jays in order before Richard Urena slotted a single through the right side of the infield. Urena was caught stealing on the next pitch.