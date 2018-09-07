Francisco Lindor powers Cleveland past Blue Jays in series opener

Francisco Lindor had a pair of solo home runs and added a tie-breaking RBI single as the Cleveland Indians downed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Thursday.

Cleveland removed its controversial Chief Wahoo logo for the series opener, taking the caricature of a First Nations man off the left sleeve of its jerseys and wearing hats with a red C on a navy blue field instead.

The team plans to stop using the logo entirely for the 2019 season.

Jason Kipnis added a late three-run bomb for Cleveland (80-60) to back starting pitcher Shane Bieber (9-3), who allowed four runs — three earned — and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Relievers Tyler Olson, Alan Cimber, Cody Allen and Dan Otero didn't allow a run the rest of the way.

Rookie Rowdy Tellez had three doubles and drove in a run in his second career game with Toronto (63-77). Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI double of his own.