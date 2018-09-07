Francisco Lindor powers Cleveland past Blue Jays in series opener
Toronto's Rowdy Tellez becomes 1st player in live-ball era with 3 extra-base hits in first 3 plate appearances
Francisco Lindor had a pair of solo home runs and added a tie-breaking RBI single as the Cleveland Indians downed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Thursday.
Cleveland removed its controversial Chief Wahoo logo for the series opener, taking the caricature of a First Nations man off the left sleeve of its jerseys and wearing hats with a red C on a navy blue field instead.
The team plans to stop using the logo entirely for the 2019 season.
Jason Kipnis added a late three-run bomb for Cleveland (80-60) to back starting pitcher Shane Bieber (9-3), who allowed four runs — three earned — and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Relievers Tyler Olson, Alan Cimber, Cody Allen and Dan Otero didn't allow a run the rest of the way.
Rookie Rowdy Tellez had three doubles and drove in a run in his second career game with Toronto (63-77). Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI double of his own.
Folks, we have <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> HISTORY! <br><br>Rowdy is the FIRST player in the live-ball era to record extra-base hits in EACH of his first THREE plate appearances! <a href="https://t.co/pETP4olJZo">pic.twitter.com/pETP4olJZo</a>—@BlueJays
