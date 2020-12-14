Cleveland MLB team to change name: reports

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its team name amid criticism that it is racist, the New York Times and ESPN reported on Sunday.

The team has carried the same name for 105 years. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.

Sources confirm the <a href="https://twitter.com/nytmike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nytmike</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidWaldstein?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidWaldstein</a> report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians -- who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games -- will be no more. —@JeffPassan

The move would follow a similar decision by the Washington Football Team of the NFL, which bowed to public pressure and announced it would change its name before the start of the 2020 season. Edmonton's CFL franchise also announced that it would be changing its team name in July.

For years, Indigenous groups and others have protested against Cleveland's use of its name as well as other imagery used by the team.