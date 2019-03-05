New
Blue Jays add ex-Red Sox righty Clay Buchholz on 1-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Clay Buchholz to a one-year, $3-million US contract. He went 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average in 16 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.
Veteran starter posted 2.01 ERA in 16 starts with Diamondbacks last season
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Clay Buchholz to a one-year, $3-million US contract.
The 34-year-old went 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average in 16 starts and 98.1 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.
A two-time all-star, Buchholz won the 2013 World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He has a career ERA of 3.86.
To make room for Buchholz on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., for assignment.
Buchholz is expected to slot into a starting rotation headlined by veterans Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.
Welcome back to the AL East, Clay! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoBlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoBlueJays</a> <a href="https://t.co/fB3eEJruuy">pic.twitter.com/fB3eEJruuy</a>—@BlueJays