Blue Jays add ex-Red Sox righty Clay Buchholz on 1-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Clay Buchholz to a one-year, $3-million US contract. He went 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average in 16 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

New Blue Jays pitcher Clay Buchholz, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, posted a 2.01 earned-run average across 16 starts last season with the Diamondbacks. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images/File)

The 34-year-old went 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average in 16 starts and 98.1 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.

A two-time all-star, Buchholz won the 2013 World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He has a career ERA of 3.86.

To make room for Buchholz on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., for assignment.

Buchholz is expected to slot into a starting rotation headlined by veterans Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.

