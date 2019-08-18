Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews
Left-hander's 5-year, $145M US deal with Boston kicks in next season
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, on the injured list with elbow inflammation, will meet with noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Monday.
Sale and Brad Pearson, the team's head trainer, will visit with Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla., for an examination of the pitcher's left elbow.
Manager Alex Cora said Sunday morning that Sale didn't have visits scheduled with any other doctors, and he added that Sale wanted to know more about his diagnosis before talking to the media.
"He'll be back Tuesday," Cora said. "I actually just talked to him. He just wants to make sure he has all the facts before he talks to you guys. He wants to see where we're at with it and all the opinions that he wants to get, and then he goes from there.
"It's not that he's hiding from you guys. He just wants to be straight up and have all the information when he talks to you guys, which I think is fair."
Price to test wrist on Tuesday
The veteran Price has a cyst on his left wrist but threw a bullpen session on Saturday. He is scheduled to throw again on Tuesday and decisions will follow.
The Red Sox acquired Sale in a December 2016 trade with the Chicago White Sox and signed him to a five-year, $145-million US contract that takes effect next season. He is being paid $15 million this season in the final year of his previous contract.
On the season, he is 6-11 with a 4.40 earned-run average. If Sale's year is over, this will be the worst season statistically in the career of the seven-time all-star since he entered the White Sox rotation in 2012, posting career lows in starts (25), wins (six) and innings (147 1/3) and the highest ERA at 4.40.
For his career, Sale has a 109-73 record (35-23 with Boston) with a 3.03 ERA. He has struck out 2,007 batters in 1,629 2/3 innings over 312 games (232 starts).
