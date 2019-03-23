Skip to Main Content
Red Sox ink ace pitcher Chris Sale to 5-year, $145-million extension

The Boston Red Sox and ace left-hander Chris Sale have agreed to a long-term contract extension, the team announced on Saturday morning. The five-year deal is worth $145 million US.

Left-handed fireballer has made AL all-star team for 7 straight seasons

Field Level Media ·
Chris Sale, who will make $145 million US on a new five-year deal, boasts a 103-62 record and 2.89 earned-run average over nine major league seasons. (Leon Halip/Getty Images/File)

The five-year deal is worth $145 million US. It adds to Sale's current contract (one year remaining) and will go through the 2024 season.

Sale, who turns 30 on March 30, is scheduled to make $15 million in 2019, completing a team-friendly five-year, $32.5 million extension he signed with the White Sox in 2013 that included two club options.

According to MLB.com, Sale will earn $30 million annually from 2020 through 2022, then $27.5 million the following two seasons. Sale reportedly has an opt-out window after the 2022 season.

Injury issues

Sale is 103-62 with a 2.89 earned-run average over nine seasons, making the all-star team the past seven years running.

He was typically dominant in the first half of the 2018 season, going 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA, but he had two stints on the disabled list in the second half and pitched just five innings between July 28 and Sept. 10.

Sale finished the regular season 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA over 158 innings, his lowest innings total since he became a starter with the Chicago White Sox in 2012.

He made three starts and two relief appearances in the post-season as the Red Sox went on to win the World Series, posting a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings, while striking out the side and recording the final out in the deciding Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

