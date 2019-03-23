Red Sox ink ace pitcher Chris Sale to 5-year, $145-million extension
Left-handed fireballer has made AL all-star team for 7 straight seasons
The Boston Red Sox and ace left-hander Chris Sale have agreed to a long-term contract extension, the team announced on Saturday morning.
Sale, who turns 30 on March 30, is scheduled to make $15 million in 2019, completing a team-friendly five-year, $32.5 million extension he signed with the White Sox in 2013 that included two club options.
According to MLB.com, Sale will earn $30 million annually from 2020 through 2022, then $27.5 million the following two seasons. Sale reportedly has an opt-out window after the 2022 season.
Injury issues
Sale is 103-62 with a 2.89 earned-run average over nine seasons, making the all-star team the past seven years running.
He’s here to stay. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaleDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaleDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/zBAaeDY8Oc">pic.twitter.com/zBAaeDY8Oc</a>—@RedSox
Sale finished the regular season 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA over 158 innings, his lowest innings total since he became a starter with the Chicago White Sox in 2012.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.