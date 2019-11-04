Blue Jays trade for veteran starting pitcher Chase Anderson
The Toronto Blue Jays on Monday announced they have acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger.
Right-hander, 31, had 12-4 record, career-best 2.74 ERA in 2017 with Brewers
The 31-year-old posted an 8-4 record and 4.21 earned-run average in 32 appearances (27 starts) with the Brewers this past season.
Anderson sports a 53-40 mark with a 3.94 ERA in 166 career appearances (160 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15) and Brewers (2016-19). His best season came in 2017, when he posted a 12-4 record with a 2.74 ERA.
Anderson had a club option for $8.5 million US for 2020, according to MLB.com.
The 24-year-old Spanberger batted .237 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 122 games last season with double-A New Hampshire of the Eastern League.
