Blue Jays trade for veteran starting pitcher Chase Anderson

The Toronto Blue Jays on Monday announced they have acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger.

The 31-year-old posted an 8-4 record and 4.21 earned-run average in 32 appearances (27 starts) with the Brewers this past season.

Anderson sports a 53-40 mark with a 3.94 ERA in 166 career appearances (160 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15) and Brewers (2016-19). His best season came in 2017, when he posted a 12-4 record with a 2.74 ERA.

Anderson had a club option for $8.5 million US for 2020, according to MLB.com.

The 24-year-old Spanberger batted .237 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 122 games last season with double-A New Hampshire of the Eastern League.