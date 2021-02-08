Chase Anderson officially joins Phillies after off year pitching for Blue Jays
Veteran right-hander, 33, expected to battle for rotation spot coming off 7.22 ERA
Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their one-year, $4-million US contract on Monday.
He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 starts.
Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 earned-run average in 10 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay from a $8.5 million salary under the option season of a contract that originally guaranteed $11.75 million for two years.
Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 ERA in 167 starts and nine relief appearances over seven major league seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and Toronto (2020).
He will be in the mix for a spot in the rotation with Vince Velasquez, Spencer Howard and Matt Moore. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin should again start the season as Philadelphia's top three starters.
Philadelphia finalized a one-year deal worth $3 million with Moore last week after he spent one season pitching in Japan.
