Blue Jays tie for MLB lead with 3 recipients of Gold Glove Award

Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier collected their fourth Gold Gloves among 13 first-time winners of the fielding honour.

The Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each, Rawlings announced Sunday.

First-time American League winners included Texas catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right-fielder Adolis Garcia, Toronto pitcher Jose Berrios, Houston utility man Mauricio Dubon and New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.

In the National League, Arizona catcher and former Blue Jays prospect Gabriel Moreno was among the first-time recipients.

Pittsburgh third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes ended the streak of Nolan Arenado of St. Louis, who had won in his first 10 seasons. That matched the high set by Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from 2001-10.

Chapman and Kiermaier, who are free agents, earned $50,000, as did Berrios.

Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can't select players on their own club.

Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25 per cent of the total.

The utility category is based on a SABR formula and additional defensive statistics.