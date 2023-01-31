Blue Jays add former Yankees late-inning reliever Chad Green on 2-year deal: reports

Free-agent relief pitcher Chad Green has signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to several media reports.

Sportsnet, the Athletic, and Fantrax all confirmed the $8.5 million contract on Tuesday.

According to those reports, there is a second-year conditional player option included in the deal that Green can exercise if Toronto declines a three-year club option.

If both decline, the Blue Jays get a two-year club option at a higher average annual value.

The right-handed Green had a solid start to the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, recording a 3.00 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings.

Prior to TJ, Chad Green was one of MLB's most consistent strikeout relievers.<br><br>Here’s the list of MLB RPs who have thrown at least 5000 pitches since 2017 with > 33% strikeout rate:<br><br>Josh Hader<br>Edwin Diaz<br>Craig Kimbrel<br>Liam Hendriks<br>Chad Green<br>Kenley Jansen<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> —@MitchBannon

He left the Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with right forearm discomfort and three days later New York announced he needed season-ending Tommy John surgery, which he had in June.

The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

Green has a 33-22 record with a 3.17 ERA over his career, striking out 494 in seven seasons with New York. He has 11 saves and 53 holds over his career.