Blue Jays add former Yankees late-inning reliever Chad Green on 2-year deal: reports

Free agent Chad Green has signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to several media reports. The former New York Yankees relief pitcher had Tommy John surgery last June and could return to game action later this summer.

Right-hander had Tommy John surgery last summer, could return late this season

The Canadian Press ·
Men's athlete, wearing a Yankees ball cap and uniform, delivers a pitch during a major league game
The Blue Jays reportedly have signed former Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green, who had Tommy John surgery last June. He sported a 3.17 ERA over seven seasons in New York, striking out 494. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press/File)

Free-agent relief pitcher Chad Green has signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to several media reports.

Sportsnet, the Athletic, and Fantrax all confirmed the $8.5 million contract on Tuesday.

According to those reports, there is a second-year conditional player option included in the deal that Green can exercise if Toronto declines a three-year club option.

If both decline, the Blue Jays get a two-year club option at a higher average annual value.

The right-handed Green had a solid start to the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, recording a 3.00 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings.

He left the Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with right forearm discomfort and three days later New York announced he needed season-ending Tommy John surgery, which he had in June.

The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

Green has a 33-22 record with a 3.17 ERA over his career, striking out 494 in seven seasons with New York. He has 11 saves and 53 holds over his career.

