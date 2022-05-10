Canadian slugger Josh Naylor powers big comeback as Guardians stun White Sox in 11th inning
Mississauga, Ont., native hits tying grand slam in 9th, 3-run homer for 12-9 win
Canadian slugger Josh Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried the Cleveland Guardians past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night.
The Mississauga, Ont., native also had a run-scoring double in the eighth and finished with eight RBIs for the Guardians, who stunned Chicago by rallying from an 8-2 deficit in the ninth aided by two White Sox errors.
BAPTIZE THAT PITCH.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/OnkBrYiqdF">pic.twitter.com/OnkBrYiqdF</a>—@CleGuardians
Andres Gimenez led off the inning with a homer and then doubled home a run in the 10th as the Guardians snapped Chicago's six-game winning streak. They have won eight of 10 following a seven-game skid.
Naylor launched his first career slam off Liam Hendriks, handing the All-Star closer his first blown save since April 8.
Naylor's go-ahead drive came off Ryan Burr and barely cleared the right-field fence. Burr (0-1) started the 11th in place of Reynaldo Lopez, who felt lower back tightness while warming up and left the game.
Naylor x Hammy. Again.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/J8gTO5ppTP">pic.twitter.com/J8gTO5ppTP</a>—@CleGuardians
Emmanuel Clase (1-2) allowed a run in the 10th but earned the win. Trevor Stephan pitched a perfect 11th for his second major league save and first this season.
Sheets dropped a line drive to right field with two outs in the first that allowed the Guardians' first run to score. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada committed costly errors in the ninth.
The White Sox loaded the bases on three walks in the bottom of the ninth, but third baseman Jose Ramirez made a diving stop and Naylor stretched far at first base to field the throw for the final out of the inning.
Kopech lowered his ERA to 0.93, and his six innings tied a career high set Aug. 26, 2018, at Detroit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?