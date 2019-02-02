Skip to Main Content
Pan Am-bound Canadians to play for 3rd place at baseball qualifier
Canada will play for third place at the Pan American Games baseball qualifying tournament after a 10-7 walkoff loss against the Dominican Republic in semifinal action on Saturday in Ibiúna, Brazil.

2-time defending champions face Nicaragua on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·
Eric Wood set the tone early for the Canadian men's baseball team on Saturday with a first-inning solo home run against the Dominican Republic at the Pan Am qualifying tournament. Canada led 3-0 after two innings but dropped a 10-7, 10-inning decision and will play for third place on Sunday against Nicaragua. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

The Canadians had already qualified for the Pan Am Games that runs this summer in Peru by finishing in the top four of the seven-nation qualifying tournament.

They will play Nicaragua on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

The Dominican Republic hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning for the victory on Saturday.

Canada scored two in the ninth to tie the game. Tristan Pompey hit a run-scoring single and Wes Darvil scored on an error on the same play.

Short-lived lead

Pompey also had an RBI groundout earlier in the game and Darvil also drove in a run. Dustin Houle hit a sacrifice fly, Adam Loewen hit a run-scoring triple and Eric Wood hit a solo homer for the Canadians in the first inning.

Canada led 3-0 after two innings but the Dominicans scored four in the third to take their first lead of the game.

Canada went ahead 5-4 but the Dominicans took a 6-5 lead on a two-run homer in the fifth.

Canada is the two-time defending gold medallist at the Pan Am Games. The team beat the Americans in Mexico in 2011 and again in Toronto in 2015.

