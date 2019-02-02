Pan Am-bound Canadians to play for 3rd place at baseball qualifier
2-time defending champions face Nicaragua on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
Canada will play for third place at the Pan American Games baseball qualifying tournament after a 10-7 walkoff loss against the Dominican Republic in semifinal action on Saturday in Ibiúna, Brazil.
They will play Nicaragua on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.
The Dominican Republic hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning for the victory on Saturday.
Canada scored two in the ninth to tie the game. Tristan Pompey hit a run-scoring single and Wes Darvil scored on an error on the same play.
Short-lived lead
Pompey also had an RBI groundout earlier in the game and Darvil also drove in a run. Dustin Houle hit a sacrifice fly, Adam Loewen hit a run-scoring triple and Eric Wood hit a solo homer for the Canadians in the first inning.
Canada led 3-0 after two innings but the Dominicans scored four in the third to take their first lead of the game.
Canada went ahead 5-4 but the Dominicans took a 6-5 lead on a two-run homer in the fifth.
Canada is the two-time defending gold medallist at the Pan Am Games. The team beat the Americans in Mexico in 2011 and again in Toronto in 2015.
