Rebuilding Giants open to dealing ace lefty Bumgarner: report
Brewers, Phillies may be most serious suitors for Cy Young-winning pitcher
Madison Bumgarner, a pillar of the World Series championship teams in San Francisco, could be traded by the Giants.
According to the report, the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves have had dialogue with Zaidi about prying Bumgarner away from the Giants. Morosi adds the Braves have recently stepped back from the pursuit of a trade.
Career 2.11 ERA in post-season
Bumgarner, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and owed a relatively paltry $12 million US for 2019. By comparison, Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals), David Price (Boston Red Sox) and Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers) can all earn over $30 million for next season.
In an injury-shortened 2018 season, Bumgarner made 21 starts and posted a 3.26 ERA. He turns 30 in August.
The Giants' farm system includes only one prospect in the top 70, according to MLB.com ratings.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.