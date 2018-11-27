Skip to Main Content
Rebuilding Giants open to dealing ace lefty Bumgarner: report

Pitcher Madison Bumgarner, a pillar of the World Series championship teams in San Francisco, could be traded by the Giants. Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Atlanta reportedly have shown interest in the four-time all-star.

The Giants reportedly are willing to list to trade offers for left-handed starter Madison Bumgarner, who is entering the final year of his contract and owed a relatively paltry $12 million US for next season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Giants' president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is open to offers for the Cy Young-winning southpaw, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, as San  Francisco begins the process of restocking its farm system.

According to the report, the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves have had dialogue with Zaidi about prying Bumgarner away from the Giants. Morosi adds the Braves have recently stepped back from the pursuit of a trade.

Career 2.11 ERA in post-season

Bumgarner, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and owed a relatively paltry $12 million US for 2019. By comparison, Max Scherzer​ (Washington Nationals), David Price (Boston Red Sox) and Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers) can all earn over $30 million for next season.

Bumgarner, a four-time all-star, guided the Giants to three World Series (2010, 2012, 2014) and was named 2014 most valuable player. He has a career 2.11 earned-run average in the playoffs with an 8-3 record.

In an injury-shortened 2018 season, Bumgarner made 21 starts and posted a 3.26 ERA. He turns 30 in August.

The Giants' farm system includes only one prospect in the top 70, according to MLB.com ratings.

