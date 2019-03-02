Bryce Harper to discuss joining Phillies, $330M deal Saturday
Slugging outfielder gets full no-trade provision, hotel suite on road trips
The Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday announced Bryce Harper's 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million US
Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 runs batted in, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park.
His agreement tops the 13-year, $325-million agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins, who traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2017.
WATCH | Harper wins HR derby on home turf:
None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.
Harper's bonus provisions:
- $50,000 each for all-star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or League Championship Series MVP;
- $100,000 for World Series MVP;
- $500,000 for league MVP, $50,000 for second and $25,000 for third.
- He gets a hotel suite on road trips and the right to purchase a suite for games at Citizens Bank Park.
Harper has been an all-star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015, the same year he earned his only Silver Slugger Award.
Philadelphia forfeited its second-highest draft selection, currently No. 55, and $500,000 of its 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. Washington's compensation pick will be after the fourth round, about 140th.
