Bryce Harper headed to Philadelphia on record $330M deal: report
New

Bryce Harper has agreed to $330 million US contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to reports.

Will be the largest deal in baseball history

The Associated Press ·
Free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper has reportedly agreed to a $330 million US deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million US, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old all-star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper's agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

