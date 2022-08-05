Dodgers to honour Vin Scully in ceremony before Friday's game against Padres
Hall of Fame broadcaster called games in Brooklyn, Los Angeles for 67 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honour Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well.
Behind the press box named for him, the "I'll Miss You" banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.
In the lobby, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case.
Join us at Dodger Stadium tomorrow for a special pregame ceremony honoring Vin. Be sure to get there early and in your seat by 6:30 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/PpSw6fLA9y">pic.twitter.com/PpSw6fLA9y</a>—@Dodgers
The Dodgers are wearing a black patch featuring a microphone and the name `VIN' on their jerseys for the rest of the season.
The Scully family is suggesting donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities he supported. Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
