Brett's back: Lawrie says he's rejoining Brewers on minor league deal

Former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie, who didn't play professional baseball the past two seasons, said Saturday that he has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who drafted him in the first round in 2008.

Out of baseball the past two years, Lawrie played with the Blue Jays from 2001 to 2014 before he was part of a trade with Oakland that brought Josh Donaldson to Toronto.

Lawrie of Langley, B.C., made the announcement on his Instagram account.

The Athletic reported that Lawrie signed a minor league deal with a club option for 2020.

Lawrie, 29, hasn't played since the Chicago White Sox released him in March 2017.

"Life has been a little weird for me this past couple years," Lawrie wrote in his Instagram post. "To be honest, it's been lonely. I worked my whole life to achieve my dreams. I've shared a locker room with 25+ men ever since I've been 19 years old & I blinked and it all disappeared."

'Ecstatic' to return to Brewers

Lawrie has a .261 career average with 71 home runs and 253 RBI in six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-14), Oakland Athletics (2015) and White Sox.

Lawrie was a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2008 before being traded to Toronto two-and-a-half years later. He said he is thrilled to again be part of the Milwaukee organization.

"Im so ecstatic for this opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot thank the Brewers enough for believing in ME when no 1 else would," Lawrie wrote.

