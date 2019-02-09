Brett's back: Lawrie says he's rejoining Brewers on minor league deal

Infielder Brett Lawrie, who didn't play professional baseball the past two seasons, said Saturday that he has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lawrie of Langley, B.C., made the announcement on his Instagram account.

The Athletic reported that Lawrie signed a minor league deal with a club option for 2020.

Lawrie, 29, hasn't played since the Chicago White Sox released him in March 2017.

"Life has been a little weird for me this past couple years," Lawrie wrote in his Instagram post. "To be honest, it's been lonely. I worked my whole life to achieve my dreams. I've shared a locker room with 25+ men ever since I've been 19 years old & I blinked and it all disappeared."

'Ecstatic' to return to Brewers

Lawrie has a .261 career average with 71 home runs and 253 RBI in six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-14), Oakland Athletics (2015) and White Sox.

Lawrie was a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2008 before being traded to Toronto two-and-a-half years later. He said he is thrilled to again be part of the Milwaukee organization.

"Im so ecstatic for this opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot thank the Brewers enough for believing in ME when no 1 else would," Lawrie wrote.