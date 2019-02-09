Brett's back: Lawrie says he's rejoining Brewers on minor league deal
Milwaukee drafted former Blue Jays 3rd baseman from Langley, B.C. in 2008
Infielder Brett Lawrie, who didn't play professional baseball the past two seasons, said Saturday that he has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lawrie of Langley, B.C., made the announcement on his Instagram account.
The Athletic reported that Lawrie signed a minor league deal with a club option for 2020.
"Life has been a little weird for me this past couple years," Lawrie wrote in his Instagram post. "To be honest, it's been lonely. I worked my whole life to achieve my dreams. I've shared a locker room with 25+ men ever since I've been 19 years old & I blinked and it all disappeared."
'Ecstatic' to return to Brewers
Lawrie has a .261 career average with 71 home runs and 253 RBI in six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-14), Oakland Athletics (2015) and White Sox.
Lawrie was a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2008 before being traded to Toronto two-and-a-half years later. He said he is thrilled to again be part of the Milwaukee organization.
"Im so ecstatic for this opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot thank the Brewers enough for believing in ME when no 1 else would," Lawrie wrote.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.