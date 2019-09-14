Skip to Main Content
Brett Gardner, Bronx Bombers bash Blue Jays
MLB

Brett Gardner, Bronx Bombers bash Blue Jays

Veteran outfielder Brett Gardner knocked in five runs with two homers and a double to help Canadian lefty James Paxton win his ninth start in a row as the New York Yankees blew out the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Saturday.

Gardner drives in 5 runs, Canadian pitcher James Paxton wins 9th in a row

Tim Wharnsby · The Canadian Press ·
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

Veteran outfielder Brett Gardner knocked in five runs with two homers and a double to help Canadian lefty James Paxton win his ninth start in a row as the New York Yankees blew out the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Saturday.

Gardner reached base six times in the Yankees' 19-hit attack against the Blue Jays (58-91). He followed up a solo blast in the fourth inning with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. His second homer, his 25th of the season, propelled New York (98-52) to a 6-0 advantage.

The centre fielder also doubled home Luke Voit in the second inning and reached base for a fourth time on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. error.

After Gio Ursula singled in the eighth inning, Gardner drove a hard smash at Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano. The Toronto pitcher knocked the ball down and recovered in time to throw out Urshela at second. But with Gardner standing on first Romano left the game after rolling his right ankle to make the play.

Gardner also made a sharp catch in left-centre in the fifth inning, banging into the wall to take a hit away from Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen.

Paxton (14-6) exited after 102 pitches and three hits in five innings. He was solid through four innings, allowing only a one-out double to left field from Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the first inning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.