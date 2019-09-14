Brett Gardner, Bronx Bombers bash Blue Jays

Veteran outfielder Brett Gardner knocked in five runs with two homers and a double to help Canadian lefty James Paxton win his ninth start in a row as the New York Yankees blew out the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Saturday.

Gardner reached base six times in the Yankees' 19-hit attack against the Blue Jays (58-91). He followed up a solo blast in the fourth inning with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. His second homer, his 25th of the season, propelled New York (98-52) to a 6-0 advantage.

The centre fielder also doubled home Luke Voit in the second inning and reached base for a fourth time on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. error.

After Gio Ursula singled in the eighth inning, Gardner drove a hard smash at Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano. The Toronto pitcher knocked the ball down and recovered in time to throw out Urshela at second. But with Gardner standing on first Romano left the game after rolling his right ankle to make the play.

Gardner also made a sharp catch in left-centre in the fifth inning, banging into the wall to take a hit away from Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen.

Paxton (14-6) exited after 102 pitches and three hits in five innings. He was solid through four innings, allowing only a one-out double to left field from Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the first inning.