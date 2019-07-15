Braves beat Padres in all-Canadian pitching duel

A slew of Canadians took centre stage as the Atlanta Braves took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

All-Star rookie and Calgary native Mike Soroka struck out a career-high nine to win his 10th straight decision for the Braves, who beat the Padres 4-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

On the other side of the mound, Port Hope, Ont., rookie Cal Quantrill kept the game equally tight, holding the Braves to three hits in six scoreless innings, while striking out three and walking one.

Oddly enough, Soroka was hit by a pitch from Quantrill in the third but stayed in the game.

"The fact that he's a good buddy of mine, it doesn't make it any more important for us to win that game, but I'm glad to see that he's doing so well," Quantrill said. "Unfortunately he did kind of what he's been doing against us."

The winning runs, however, were driven in by another Canadian. The Braves' Freddie Freeman (who is American born, but holds dual citizenship because his dad is from Windsor, Ont., and his mom is from Peterborough, Ont.,) broke the scoreless deadlock with a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Freddie Freeman of the Braves celebrates after hitting a three-run homer in the 8th inning. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The showdown between Soroka and Quantrill was the first between Canadian-born starters since the Boston Red Sox's Ryan Dempster faced the Minnesota Twins' Scott Diamond on May 18, 2013.

The NL East-leading Braves have now won seven of eight.

Soroka (10-1) lost his season debut on April 18 against Atlanta but has won each of his last 10 decisions since April 24, a span of 15 starts.

On Sunday, Soroka breezed through 83 pitches on a 73-degree day.

"You get an opportunity to feel good on a really beautiful day," he said. "Not too many day games that we get a chance to play this late in the year are going to be this nice. If you're in Atlanta, it's going to be 90-plus and it's going to be a grind. So it felt really good to get out there, get some new legs out of the break and execute."

He got Sunday's decision thanks to Freeman's shot deep to right field off Trey Wingenter (1-2) with two outs in the eighth. Matt Joyce pinch-hit for Soroka with one out in the inning and singled to right. Ronald Acuna Jr. followed with a single to right. Dansby Swanson struck out before Freeman hit his 24th homer. Josh Donaldson walked, stole second and scored on Nick Markakis' single to center.

Cal Quantrill of Port Hope, Ont., held the Braves to three hits through six scoreless innings. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Soroka allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings and walked one. His previous strikeout high was eight in a 3-1 home win against San Diego on April 29. The 21-year-old made five starts in 2018.

"He's well beyond his years," said catcher Brian McCann. "He's composed, nothing really rattles him and he knows exactly what he's trying to do. He can manipulate the baseball with the best of them. ... His stuff is off the charts, his makeup and the way he works in here. He's going to be really good for a really, really long time."

Atlanta's bullpen faltered a bit in the eighth, when the Padres got a run back when another Canadian, Mississauaga's Josh Naylor hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to centre. Chad Sobotka, the third pitcher that inning, came on and struck out pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe on a full-count pitch to end the threat.

A.J. Minter pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Acuna, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, made a brilliant leaping catch to rob Manny Machado of a two-run home run to end the fifth. Acuna hit the fence in center field as he made the catch and then tumbled to the warning track with the ball in his glove and his cap flying off his head. Soroka looked toward Acuna, pumped his right fist and tipped his cap.