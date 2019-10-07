Braves' Dallas Keuchel takes mound against Cardinals on short rest

Atlanta Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel will start Monday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series on short rest at 3:07 p.m. ET in St. Louis.

The 31-year-old Keuchel started the series opener on Thursday, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 7-6 loss to St. Louis. He threw 42 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner went 8-8 with a 3.75 earned-run average in 19 starts this season after signing a one-year deal on June 7.

"I know it's a day short, but he didn't have an extended, just a grueling outing in his first one either," Snitker said. "So that's why we feel really good about him going out there today."

Atlanta is one win away from advancing to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

Rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson will make his post-season debut for the Cardinals after going 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA this season.

