Orioles' Brandon Hyde, Marlins' Skip Schumaker grab top AL, NL top manager honours

Brandon Hyde's journey from the depths of a Baltimore rebuild to American League manager of the year required quite a bit of fortitude.

When asked what quality was most important to that rise, he was candid.

"I want to say patience, but I think I was guilty a lot of nights of not being patient," Hyde said. "I think consistent around the players. I think I hid a lot of things from them, in a good way."

Hyde was voted American League manager of theyear on Tuesday night after guiding the Orioles to a league-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season. Miami's Skip Schumaker won the National League award in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Hyde led Baltimore through some very lean years before the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022 and he finished second in voting to Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

"I had confidence that we were going to turn this thing around, but you struggle to see when," Hyde said. "Last year, there came a point where you saw the light at the end of the tunnel."

Baltimore was more than ready to take the next step this season, thanks to a sparkling core of young talent. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson was a unanimous AL rookie of the year on Monday night.

"Watching Gunnar win that last night, that was an amazing feeling. So happy for him and his family," Hyde said. "I'm fortunate to be around a great, great group of guys."

Hyde received 27 of 30 first-place votes, with Bruce Bochy of Texas getting the other three. Two-time winner Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay finished third. Bochy and the wild-card Rangers swept AL East champion Baltimore in the Division Series on their way to winning the World Series.

Brandon Hyde joins some exceptional company in winning Manager of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/IwJtd4KeZb">pic.twitter.com/IwJtd4KeZb</a> —@MLB

'A lot of this season didn't make sense'

Schumaker led Miami to an 84-78 record, including 33-14 in one-run games, in his first season at the helm.

"A lot of this season just didn't make sense, and I think that's why our staff would kind of look at each other and go, 'Here we go again. You know it's going to happen — down three in the eighth and you know what's going to happen. It's bound to happen,"' Schumaker said.

"I would rather win by 10 than one, than to come from behind. There's no doubt about that. But I think it wouldn't have made it as special as it was this year."

The Marlins lost to Philadelphia in the Wild Card Series.

Voting by the BBWAA occurred before the start of the post-season. Schumaker defeated Milwaukee's Craig Counsell, who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week, and Atlanta's Brian Snitker in a tight race.

Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Counsell. Snitker also got eight but had far fewer second- and third-place votes than Schumaker.

The Brewers remain the only current franchise that has never had a Manager of the Year. Counsell finished second for the fourth time in six years.

Skip Schumaker is the 8th manager to win MOTY in his 1st year as manager (career).<br><br>- Rocco Baldelli, MIN – 2019<br>- Torey Lovullo, AZ – 2017<br>- Jeff Banister, TEX – 2015<br>- Matt Williams, WSH – 2014<br>- Joe Girardi, MIA – 2006<br>- Dusty Baker, SF – 1993<br>- Hal Lanier, HOU – 1986 <a href="https://t.co/qIw6uFIMfk">https://t.co/qIw6uFIMfk</a> —@MLBStats

The Marlins have had four managers win the award — Schumaker, Don Mattingly in 2020, Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.

Hyde is the ninth manager of the year who didn't play in the majors, joining Buck Showalter, Jim Leyland, Joe Maddon, McKeon, Jim Frey, John McNamara, Snitker and Mike Shildt.

Hyde became the fourth Baltimore manager to win, following Showalter in 2014, Davey Johnson in 1997 and Frank Robinson in 1989.

The Cy Young Award, recognizing the top pitcher in the AL and NL, will be announced Wednesday evening.T

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray finalists in the AL.

In the NL, it's a battle between Zac Gallen of the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks, Blake Snell (San Diego) and Logan Webb (San Francisco).