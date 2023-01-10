Blue Jays sign longtime Giants 1st baseman Belt to 1-year, $9.3M US deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with free-agent first baseman Brandon Belt on a one-year, $9.3-million US contract.

Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 runs batted in.

The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants.

"As we continue to improve upon a strong Blue Jays roster, the elite offensive skills and veteran presence of Brandon is an addition that will greatly complement this team," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday in a news release.

"His consistency and experience on the game's biggest stages make him a great addition culturally and within our clubhouse."

Belt gives the Blue Jays a left-handed bat who will likely serve primarily as a designated hitter and a backup to slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., at first base.

Belt has a career batting average of .261 and .356 on-base percentage. He won World Series titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Julian Merryweather for assignment.

Mattingly remains Jays' bench coach

Former New York Yankees standout and major league manager Don Mattingly has been hired as an adviser for the MLB expansion-hopeful Nashville Stars, USA Today reported Monday.

According to the report, Mattingly will remain in his new position as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach.

Mattingly, 61, will join an advisory group led by former major league pitcher Dave Stewart, with speculation that the Nashville-based organization, named after the former Negro League club, could be in the running to become an MLB expansion franchise in the future.

Stewart, who played for Toronto in 1993 and '94, is part of a diverse ownership group leading the bid for an expansion team. MLB most recently had expansion in 1993 with the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins, now the Miami Marlins.

Mattingly, an Indiana native, was Los Angeles Dodgers manager from 2011-15 and Miami Marlins skipper from 2016-2022. He was 889-950 in his 12 seasons as a manager.

Blue Jays acquire hurler from Pirates

Toronto acquired right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young.

Thompson made 22 starts for Pittsburgh last season. The six-foot-seven, 250-pounder was 3-10 with a 5.18 earned-run average over 29 appearances.

The 29-year-old native of Burleson, Texas, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He made his big-league debut in 2021 with the Miami Marlins.

In 55 career appearances (36 starts) Thompson is 6-17 with a 4.44 ERA.

Young, 25, split last season between single-A Dunedin and triple-A Buffalo. He hit .237 with six homers and 22 RBI over 70 combined games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Junior Fernandez for assignment.

Correa, Twins strike $200M deal: report

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a six-year contract worth $200 million US that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

The agreement for the all-star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said.

Carlos Correa reportedly is returning to the Twins on a six-year contract worth $200 million US after deals with the Giants and Mets fell through following failed physicals. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images/File)

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a 13-year, $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a 12-year pact worth $315 million with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even confirmed the pending agreement. But the Mets also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks.

A deal with the Twins was reached Tuesday calling for an $8 million signing bonus, half payable next month and half in February 2024, and salaries of $32 million in each of the first two seasons, $36 million in 2025, $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.

Correa, the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft and 2015 American League rookie of the year with Houston, has a .279 batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBI in eight major league seasons. He also has been a stellar post-season performer with 18 homers and 59 RBI in 79 contests, winning a World Series title in 2017 with the Astros.

Surgery sidelines Red Sox's Story

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story had modified Tommy John surgery that likely will keep him out of the lineup until at least May if not longer.

"Red Sox infielder Trevor Story yesterday underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament [elbow]," the Red Sox said in a statement on Tuesday, a few hours before chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met with reporters.

Bloom said uncertainty around Story's recovery means the Red Sox can't count on him playing this season. He said the team is hopeful the surgery will make Story "stronger going forward," and correct past elbow issues.

The Jan. 9 surgery date and projected recovery timetable of four to six months for similar operations would leave the Red Sox without another big piece of the lineup for the 2023 season.

Boston also lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left for the San Diego Padres in free agency. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez also left, taking a one-year offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story signed with the Red Sox following six seasons with the Colorado Rockies. He posted a .238 batting average with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 2022.