Blue Jays draft son of late, great pitcher Roy Halladay

Toronto selected pitcher Braden Halladay, the son of late Blue Jays legend Roy Halladay, on the third day of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.

Braden Halladay was born in Toronto, while his father was a star pitcher with the Blue Jays, and spent some time with Canada's junior national team last year.

The younger Halladay was drafted in the 32nd round, 957th overall. It was likely a symbolic move, as Halladay has already committed to Penn State.

"Thank you Blue Jays for drafting me in the 32nd round today," Halladay posted on Twitter "It's a great honour! It's with mutual understanding that I'll still be honouring my commitment to Penn State! I look forward to college and bettering myself as a player and person, thank you to all who have supported me!"

Roy Halladay with sons Braden, left, and Ryan in 2014. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Roy Halladay spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, pitching more than 2,000 innings and winning the American League Cy Young in 2003. He went on to win a National League Cy Young with the Philadelphia Phillies.He died in a plane crash in 2017 at age 40 and was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Braden Halladay spent his high school career with Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

Infielder TJ Schofield-Sam was the first Canadian taken on the third day of draft when he was selected in the 32th round, 374th overall, by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The native of Brampton, Ont., plays third base with the Canadian junior national team. He hit a two-run double in an exhibition game against the Blue Jays in spring training.

Other Canadian top-20 picks: utility player Matt Lloyd, Okotoks, Alta., 15th round, Cincinnati; left-hander Antoine Jean, Montreal, 17th round, Minnesota; right-hander Trevor Bridgen, Toronto, 17th round, Tampa Bay; right-hander Tanner Dalton, Lethbridge, Alta., 17th round, Chicago Cubs; infielder Edouard Julien, Quebec City, 18th round, Minnesota; left-hander Niall Windeler, Toronto, 19th round, Minnesota.