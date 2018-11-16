World Series MVP Pearce re-signs with Red Sox
First baseman agrees to 1-year contract to stay in Boston
World Series MVP Steve Pearce is staying with the Red Sox.
Boston and the first baseman agreed Friday to a $6.25 million US, one-year contract.
Pearce was a free agent after completing a $12.5 million, two-year deal he agreed to with Toronto in December 2016. He earned an additional $150,000 bonus for his selection as World Series MVP. His new deal also includes award bonuses.
A major league nomad of 12 teams, the 35-year-old was traded to Boston in late June. He played 50 games for the Red Sox, hitting five home runs against the New York Yankees, including three on Aug. 2.
He made his biggest impact in the post-season, batting .289 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He had a home run in Game 4 of the World Series and two more in the Game 5 finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reached base in each of his 12 post-season games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.