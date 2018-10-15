Red Sox ace Chris Sale hospitalized with stomach illness
Left-handed pitcher will be held overnight for observation
The Boston Red Sox say ace left-hander Chis Sale has a stomach illness and will spend the night in the hospital.
The Red Sox made the announcement Sunday night in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.
Boston said Sale reported the illness earlier in the day and was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. He will be held overnight for observation.
The 29-year-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston's 7-2 loss to the Astros in the series opener Saturday night. He allowed two runs with four walks and a hit batter in four innings despite giving up just one hit.
Sale picked up the win in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees when he pitched into the sixth inning. He also threw a perfect eighth inning in the clincher at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
Sale missed nearly six weeks, making just one start, from late July into September with mild left shoulder inflammation before he worked his way back into the rotation with four starts in September.
