Former Braves, Blue Jays manager Bobby Cox hospitalized
Current Atlanta skipper Brian Snitker 'very concerned' about 77-year-old
Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox's family and was "very concerned" but couldn't share details of his condition.
The 77-year-old Cox was admitted with undisclosed medical issues on Tuesday. The Braves have not released information on Cox's condition.
He ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.
14 consecutive NL East titles
Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, including the 1995 World Series title. It is the Braves' only championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966.
Cox returned to the dugout as manager in 1990. John Schuerholz moved to Atlanta as GM, forming the successful partnership with Cox.
His most celebrated draft pick as GM was Chipper Jones, the No. 1 overall selection in 1990.
Jones spent his full career with the Braves and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, joining Cox and former teammates Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.
The Braves retired Cox's No. 6 following his final season as manager in 2010. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2014 with two of his former pitchers, Maddux and Glavine.
