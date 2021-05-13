Blue Jays complete series sweep in Atlanta behind Bichette's clutch bat

Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 on Thursday and sweep six games from the opposing club this season.

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the seventh inning with an apparent left ankle injury.

Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.

Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.

Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run.

Travis Bergen (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth.

Acuna led off the game with his major league-high 12th homer, then got hurt while trying to beat out a grounder to third base.

Acuna initially was ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuna hopped down the right-field line, then collapsed onto the outfield grass. He was able to walk back to the dugout with a slight limp.

Smith gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth while recording only one out.

Dansby Swanson's two-run homer in the sixth had given Atlanta a 4-3 lead. The Blue Jays pulled even in the eighth when Biggio's double drove in Teoscar Hernandez, who walked.

Toronto's Ross Stripling struck out nine, one shy of his career high. He allowed two runs and four hits, all in the first of his five innings.

Acuna pulled Stripling's first pitch, an inside fastball, 442 feet down the left-field foul line. The homer landed near the back of the second level.

Charlie Morton allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Morton's exit ended a streak of Atlanta starters pitching at least six innings in four consecutive games and six of eight.