Blue Jays' Bo Bichette returns from sprained right knee for stretch run

A Toronto Blue Jays offence that has mustered a combined five runs over the past three games will get a jolt Saturday evening with the return of star shortstop Bo Bichette against the visiting New York Mets.

Some wondered if the 22-year-old's regular season was over when he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 16 with a Grade 1 sprain in his right knee.

Bichette will hit second in manager Charlie Montoyo's order today for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bluejays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bluejays</a>. —@longleysunsport

Bichette had singled the previous night to extend his hit streak to nine games, raising his season batting average to .361 with five home runs.

He hurt his knee in what he called a "freak incident" while stretching in the on-deck circle in the first inning of that Aug. 15 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bichette completed his rehab stint in Rochester, N.Y., the Blue Jays' alternate training site this season.

He told reporters on a Zoom call before Saturday's game that he expects to play regularly at shortstop over the last two weeks of the regular season and into their playoff push.

The Blue Jays went 17-10 after Bichette's injury to jump into second place and playoff position in the American League East behind Tampa and ahead of the New York Yankees. They dropped their second straight game on Friday and are 24-20 with 16 games left on the schedule.

The second-year major leaguer, who missed 27 games, also boasts a .391 on-base percentage in 61 at-bats with 13 runs batted in, four stolen bases and 11 runs scored.