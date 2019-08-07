Blue Jays' Bo Bichette extends hit streak to 10 games to start MLB career

In just 45 major league at-bats, Bo Bichette has shown he can make adjustments at the plate in-game along with an ability to handle big-league pitching.

The impressive Blue Jays' shortstop made it 10 consecutive contests with at least one hit to start his MLB career as he doubled in four at-bats Wednesday afternoon in a 4-3 Toronto victory over the hometown Tampa Bay Rays.

With two out in the third inning, Bichette turned on a 0-2 offering from Rays' starting pitcher and fellow rookie Brendan McKay that caught the inside corner, sending the ball to left field at Tropicana Field.

The hit gave Bichette eight doubles in eight straight contests to not only set a franchise record (Carlos Delgado had seven in 2000) but move him past Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts (seven games) for the longest streak in the majors this season.

The 21-year-old Bichette, who struck out on a similar pitch on Tuesday, had fanned on three pitches in the first inning on Wednesday. It was only the third time in nine games as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter that he had failed to reach base in the first.

Hit streaks to start career

(21 or younger)

Rocco Baldelli, 13 games (2003)

Eddie Murphy, 12 (1912)

Bo Bichette, 10 (2019)

Ted Williams, 9 (1939)

Johnny Berardino, 9 (1939)

Magneuris Sierra, 9 (2017)

In Tuesday's 7-6 loss in 10 innings, Bichette became the first player in MLB history to have 10 extra-base hits in his first nine games. His dad, four-time all-star Dante, played 1,704 regular-season games and his longest extra-base hit streak was six.

Bichette grounded out to short in an eight-pitch battle with fellow rookie McKay in the fifth inning and walked to open the seventh against left-handed reliever Colin Poche. The 1-for-3 performance dropped his batting average 15 points to .400 to go with three homers.

Bo Bichette just RAKING to start his career 🔥<a href="https://t.co/bjHjEn5szi">pic.twitter.com/bjHjEn5szi</a> —@Starting9

Outfielder Jesse Barfield and infielder Ryan Goins shared the previous Toronto mark of hits in eight straight games to begin their major league careers.

On Monday, Bichette joined Delgado (1993) as the only players in Blue Jays history to record three home runs in their first eight games.

Gurriel Jr., Grichuk go deep

Among Bichette's other accolades in less than two weeks with the big club:

He is the first player in team history with multiple hits in five of his first seven outings.

He posted the most hits in his first five games in Blue Jays history with nine. Rowdy Tellez, Aaron Hill and Goins had eight apiece.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who made his major league debut with Toronto last season, opened the scoring Wednesday with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Before taking McKay's first pitch over the centre-field wall, he mustered only three hits in his previous 23 at-bats.

Randal Grichuk regained a share of the team home run lead with Gurriel Jr. at 19 when he took McKay deep in the sixth, ending the left-hander's day. McKay fell to 2-2 on the season but struck out a career-high eight over 5 1/3 frames.

After Poche got Brandon Drury to pop out to former Blue Jay Eric Sogard behind second base, Toronto newcomer Derek Fisher socked a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

The Jays are among the major league leaders in home runs since June 16 with 91.

They were winless in the last 10 series (0-9-1) against Tampa Bay before taking two of three at Tropicana Field, going 7-3 on a 10-game road trip.

Wilmer Font, Brock Stewart and Justin Shafer limited the Rays to three hits in 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts before Tim Mayza and closer Ken Giles gave one and two runs, respectively, over the final two frames.

Stewart earned the win — his first as Blue Jay since being acquired off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31 — blanking Tampa over four innings with three strikeouts.

Trainer's room

Blue Jays: Manager Charlie Montoyo said left-handerRyan Borucki (left elbow inflammation) was being examined Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews. Borucki has appeared in only two games in 2019. … Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Cavan Biggio were both got the day off.

Up next

Blue Jays: Southpaw Thomas Pannone (2-4) faces New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German (14-2) Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.