Clayton Richard, 5 Blue Jays relievers shut down Yankees offence
Randal Grichuk paces Toronto attack with pair of hits, including 2-run single
Toronto centre-fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off the hometown New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.
The American League East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge's fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury's glove.
With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.
Grichuk's bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5). Adam Ottavino relieved and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a double steal set up Grichuk's hit.
Ex-Jay Happ keeps ball in park
Biagini relieved with two outs in the fifth, and a single by Judge and a walk to Voit loaded the bases. Gary Sanchez hit a liner up the middle and Grichuk rushed in to make a diving catch.
The Blue Jays got eight hits, and Grichuk was the only Toronto player with two.
The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. They were last shut out on June 30, 2018, in a game in which Boston's Chris Sale pitched one-hit ball for seven innings.
The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
Trainer's room
Blue Jays: Catcher Danny Jansen was given a day off after getting hit with a backswing in the seventh inning Friday. Manager Charlie Montoyo indicated that the rookie catcher was fine, although he felt the manner in which Jansen was hit was "scary."
Up next
Right-hander Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.18 ERA) takes to the mound for Toronto in the series finale. Sidelined with a left pectoral cramp since June 29, Stroman, who avoided a trip to the injured list, threw a bullpen Friday and was cleared to return to the rotation. There has been speculation the Yankees might be interested in trading for him.
Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.86) starts for New York.
