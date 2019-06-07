Ex-Jay Happ helps Yankees salvage win in series finale with Blue Jays

Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer and former Blue Jay J.A. Happ worked seven strong innings as the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Gio Urshela also went deep for the Yankees (39-22), who avoided a three-game sweep and ended a three-game losing skid.

Eric Sogard hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays. Toronto (23-39) has dropped 11 of its last 14 games.

With the roof open for the first time this season on a glorious spring evening, Toronto starter Edwin Jackson battled early control issues.

He gave up two walks in the first inning but managed to escape unscathed. Jackson should have got out of the second inning as well but third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., made a two-out throwing error to extend the frame.

Guerrero's throw hit Thairo Estrada on the helmet as he ran to first base, but the Yankees shortstop stayed in the game. Estrada moved to third on a Cameron Maybin single, and scored when DJ LeMahieu doubled off the wall.