Guerrero's late 3-run homer propels Blue Jays over Yankees
Toronto rallies past New York with explosive 8th inning
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for an 11-7 comeback win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Guerrero's homer, a line drive to straightaway centre field off Zach Britton (2-1), travelled an estimated 434 feet and left the rookie's bat at a speed of 109.9 m.p.h.
Randal Grichuk followed two batters later with his second homer of the game and Brandon Drury hit another to put the Blue Jays (23-38) up by four.
Teoscar Hernandez, in his first game since being recalled from triple-A Buffalo, began the rally with a two-run double in the seventh inning to bring Toronto within a run at 7-6.
Cavan Biggio hit an RBI single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on an error on the 30th anniversary of the first game played at Rogers Centre. Reliever Sam Gaviglio (4-1) earned the win.
DJ LeMahieu had given the Yankees (38-22) a 7-4 lead with a three-run homer in the sixth. Gary Sanchez hit a solo shot and Cameron Maybin drove in another run.
