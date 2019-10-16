Blue Jays to battle AL East champion Yankees in Montreal next spring
Rivals will complete pre-season schedule with 2-game series at Olympic Stadium
The Toronto Blue Jays will return to Montreal to play two pre-season games for the seventh consecutive season next year.
It marks the first visit by the Yankees to Olympic Stadium for the exhibition set. The Yankees are currently facing the Houston Astros in the American League championship series.
The New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers have been previous visitors.
The Blue Jays' annual visit started well before that plan was hatched.
"We are excited to return to Montreal once again to celebrate the city's rich baseball history and tradition. Getting the privilege to play at Olympic Stadium in front of thousands of passionate baseball fans always reminds us of how honoured we are to represent Canadians from coast to coast," Blue Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement.
