Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9M US in salary arbitration against Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million US in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer.

The Associated Press ·
A male baseball player wearing a batting helmet rounds the bases while shushing the spectators with his right index finger.
A three-time all-star with the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year, when he had a $14.5 million US salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending.

Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received after he lost last year.

A three-time all-star first baseman, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year, when he had a $14.5 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

A son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, the younger Guerrero turns 25 next month. He has a .279 average with 130 homers and 404 RBIs in five seasons with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero's best season was in 2021, when he tied for the major league lead with 48 home runs and hit .311 with 111 RBIs. He earned a Gold Glove in 2022 and won last year's All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle, matching the feat of his father in 2007 at San Francisco.

