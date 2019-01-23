Good news for rebuilding Jays as Vlad Guerrero Jr. named top prospect
Baseball America has named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the top prospect in the sport.
Influential magazine Baseball America puts 19-year-old 3rd baseman on top of list
The 19-year-old Dominican, who was born in Montreal, split last season between double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. He is expected to make his major-league debut this season.
Guerrero is one of seven Blue Jays on the top-100 list, released annually by the publication.
Shortstop Bo Bichette also is in the top 10 at No. 8.
The other Blue Jays are catcher Danny Jansen (No. 42), right-handers Nate Pearson (70) and Eric Pardinho (84), third baseman Jordan Groshans (89) and shortstop Kevin Smith (91).