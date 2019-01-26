Skip to Main Content
Guerrero, Bichette headline Blue Jays' non-roster spring training invitees

Guerrero, Bichette headline Blue Jays' non-roster spring training invitees

​Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are among the 15 players announced as non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training camp. The team announced the list Saturday morning.

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named baseball's top prospect by Baseball America magazine. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press)

Guerrero, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, is expected to make his big league debut this season after tearing through double-A and triple-A pitching last year.

The 19-year-old third baseman batted .336 over 30 games at triple-A Buffalo after a .402 batting average through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire to start 2018.

Bichette, a shortstop, is the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's organization and ranks eighth across the majors in a list released by Baseball America this week.

Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Eric Sogard are the other infielders to make the list.

