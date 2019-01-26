Guerrero, Bichette headline Blue Jays' non-roster spring training invitees

​Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are among the 15 players announced as non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training camp.

The team announced the list Saturday morning.

Guerrero, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, is expected to make his big league debut this season after tearing through double-A and triple-A pitching last year.

The 19-year-old third baseman batted .336 over 30 games at triple-A Buffalo after a .402 batting average through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire to start 2018.

Bichette, a shortstop, is the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's organization and ranks eighth across the majors in a list released by Baseball America this week.

Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Eric Sogard are the other infielders to make the list.