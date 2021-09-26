Springer, Jansen homer as Blue Jays beat Twins to maintain pressure in AL wild-card race
Rookie Alek Manoah wins 3rd straight start, has 25 strikeouts in last 3 outings
Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Sunday to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand.
Toronto will enter the final week two games back for the second AL wild card. The New York Yankees and Boston were tied for the wild-card lead heading into their game on Sunday night.
Toronto won the final two games of the four-game series. The Blue Jays host three-game series against New York and Baltimore.
Alek Manoah (8-2) won his third straight start, giving up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. The rookie has 25 strikeouts in his last three outings.
Manoah and three relievers combined to strike out 15.
Griffin Jax (3-5) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings as the Twins lost their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.
Jake Cave hit an RBI single in the bottom half.
Springer homered in the fifth, a drive that like Jansen's went into the bullpen in left-center field. Both players put on Toronto's home run jacket — the Blue Jays have hit a major league-high 248.
Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI double in the eighth and leads the major leagues with 112 RBIs, including a big league high 64 since the All-Star break.
Byron Buxton homered in the fifth, his career-best 16th in just 55 games this season.
