Springer, Jansen homer as Blue Jays beat Twins to maintain pressure in AL wild-card race

Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Sunday to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand.

Rookie Alek Manoah wins 3rd straight start, has 25 strikeouts in last 3 outings

Tyler Mason · The Associated Press ·
Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates his home run with Marcus Semien during the fifth inning of Toronto's 5-2 win against the Twins on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minn. (Andy Clayton-King/The Associated Press)

Toronto will enter the final week two games back for the second AL wild card. The New York Yankees and Boston were tied for the wild-card lead heading into their game on Sunday night.

Toronto won the final two games of the four-game series. The Blue Jays host three-game series against New York and Baltimore.

Alek Manoah (8-2) won his third straight start, giving up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. The rookie has 25 strikeouts in his last three outings.

Manoah and three relievers combined to strike out 15.

Griffin Jax (3-5) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings as the Twins lost their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Jansen homered in the second after a pair of one-out bloop singles by Corey Dickerson to left and Santiago Espinal to center.

Jake Cave hit an RBI single in the bottom half.

Springer homered in the fifth, a drive that like Jansen's went into the bullpen in left-center field. Both players put on Toronto's home run jacket — the Blue Jays have hit a major league-high 248.

Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI double in the eighth and leads the major leagues with 112 RBIs, including a big league high 64 since the All-Star break.

Byron Buxton homered in the fifth, his career-best 16th in just 55 games this season.

Related Stories

