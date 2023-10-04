Content
Blue Jays swept out of post-season as Twins earn 1st playoff series win since 2002

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the post-season with a 2-0 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Toronto suffers 2-0 loss in Game 2 for 7th straight playoff defeat

A male baseball player crouches down at second base while holding a batting helmet.
Blue Jays right fielder George Springer looks on during the fifth inning against the Twins in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the post-season following a 2-0 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins swept the American League wild-card series after snapping an 18-game playoff losing streak on Tuesday. It's the franchise's first playoff series win since 2002.

Minnesota will meet the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

Toronto suffered its seventh straight post-season loss going back to its 2016 AL Championship Series defeat to Cleveland.

