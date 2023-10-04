Blue Jays swept out of post-season as Twins earn 1st playoff series win since 2002

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from the post-season following a 2-0 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins swept the American League wild-card series after snapping an 18-game playoff losing streak on Tuesday. It's the franchise's first playoff series win since 2002.

Minnesota will meet the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

Toronto suffered its seventh straight post-season loss going back to its 2016 AL Championship Series defeat to Cleveland.

More to come.