Blue Jays to extend netting down 1st and 3rd baselines at Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that the protective netting at Rogers Centre will be extended down the length of the first and third baseline walls.
Safety measure will match what was in place behind home plate last season
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that the protective netting at Rogers Centre will be extended down the length of the first and third baseline walls.
The Blue Jays say the netting will run to section 113C on the first-base side and 130C on the third-base side, tapering off to the curve before the foul poles.
The 9.1-metre height of the extended netting will match what was in place behind home plate during the 2019 season, and the colour and knotting will also be the same.
The new netting is expected to be in place before the Blue Jays 2020 home opener on March 26 against Boston.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.