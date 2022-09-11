Blue Jays' offence goes quiet in series finale loss to Rangers

Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Perez (11-6) ended a personal two-game losing streak, which equaled his longest of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two. Toronto went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him.

Garcia launched a fastball down the left-field line into the second deck off Yusei Kikuchi, the second of five Jays relievers, for his 24th of the season. It was the fifth time this season that he has homered in consecutive games, the first time since July 24-25.

Leody Taveras hit a solo homer for Texas in the eighth inning.

Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save in four chances.

Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Trevor Richards (3-2), the Jays' opener for a bullpen game. Richards struck out leadoff batter Marcus Semien, the only batter he retired. Nathaniel Lowe doubled home Corey Seager, and Richards departed after 26 pitches with the bases loaded.

Teoscar Hernandez, who returned to Toronto's active roster from the paternity list, went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning double that scored Bo Bichette.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider had not announced his rotation for the Tampa Bay series at home.

President George W. Bush participated in the Rangers' recognition of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks before the game. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by 13-year-old Andita Pollozani, the daughter of Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani. Catching the pitch was Rocky Wolfe, a firefighter from the central Texas city of Killeen.

Rays' Raley to miss Canada trip over vaccine issue

Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley will miss the Rays' five-game, four-day series at Toronto because players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Raley will be the only player not making the trip.

Raley will lose $93,407 US of his $4.25 million salary during the series, which runs from Monday to Thursday. He forfeited the same amount when he missed the Rays' first series at Toronto this year, from June 30 to July 3, bringing his total loss to $186,814.

A 34-year-old left-hander, Raley is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and six saves in 52 appearances this season.

Unvaccinated foreigners cannot enter Canada. MLB and the players' association agreed that players unable to enter the country be placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Rays reliever Ryan Thompson, on the restricted list for the the first trip, is on the injured list with right triceps inflammation.

Tampa Bay has just two trips to Toronto this year because of an April series that was postponed by the lockout.