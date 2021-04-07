Nate Lowe homers twice, pads RBI record as Rangers beat Jays
Lowe's 14 RBIs through opening 5 games are the most in franchise history
Nate Lowe homered twice and padded his franchise record for RBIs to start the season with four more, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Lowe was the first Texas player to go deep in front of the home fans at Globe Life Field, driving in Isiah Kiner-Falefa when he lined a two-run shot into the Toronto bullpen in left-centre field in the first inning.
Ronald Guzman and Jonah Heim also went deep for the Rangers in their first four-homer game in their year-old ballpark. It was also the first six-homer game in the regular season, with Toronto's Bo Bichette connecting twice.
There were 18,585 fans a day after the Rangers welcomed 38,238 for their home opener, becoming the first major American pro sports team to fill a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown of sports more than a year ago. Texas opened the $1.2 billion US retractable roof stadium last season, when fans weren't allowed in during the regular season.
"I feel like I'm a product of this team being a team," said Lowe, who is hitting .381. "I don't feel like I get RBIs if [David] Dahl's not in scoring position, if [Joey] Gallo's not on base, if Kiner's not leading off the game with a hit, if [Guzman] doesn't go deep there and provide another run."
Dane Dunning (1-0) retired his last 10 batters in his Texas debut, allowing Bichette's first-inning solo homer while striking out six in five innings.
Flow my goodness 😳<br><br>Bo did it AGAIN! <a href="https://t.co/0WnsQIxNih">pic.twitter.com/0WnsQIxNih</a>—@BlueJays
Toronto's Tanner Roark allowed three homers — the other was by Guzman leading off the second. The right-hander has surrendered seven long balls in his past two starts against Texas. Roark (0-1) gave up five runs in three innings, dropping to 0-5 in his career against the club that drafted him in 2008.
"Nothing was working," Roark said. "Three home runs in three innings, not very good. So nothing was working."
Bichette's second solo shot came off Matt Bush to get Toronto within 6-4 in the eighth before Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his first save with Texas.
Springer set to make Toronto debut
Centre-fielder George Springer, who started the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle, remains on schedule to make his Toronto debut Thursday in the Blue Jays' home opener against the LA Angels in Dunedin, Florida. The former Houston star took live batting practice early Tuesday.
"It's a big step for me both physically and in my own mind," said Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP who signed a $150 million, six-year contract in the off-season. "Obviously I have to see what happens, see how my body responds."
