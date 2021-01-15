Blue Jays avoid arbitration with Teoscar Hernandez, Ross Stripling

The Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and right-hander Ross Stripling after signing them to one-year deals on Friday.

Hernandez's contract is for $4.325 million US, while Stripling will be paid $3 million.

Hernandez, 28, won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2020 as he tied for fifth in the American League with 16 home runs.

The Dominican also ranked seventh in the AL in slugging percentage (.579), seventh in OPS (.919), and tied for ninth in total bases (110) while tying for the Major League lead with seven outfield assists.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays last season.

The Blue Jays acquired Stripling at the trade deadline last year.

Yankees bring back LeMahieu

The New York Yankees and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu worked Friday to put in place a six-year contract worth about $90 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year ,at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota's Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.

LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base.

White Sox make Hendriks signing official

The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run.

The deal announced Friday calls for a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $11 million this season, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout that would be paid in 10 equal instalments from 2024-33.

A 10-year veteran, Hendriks spent the past five seasons with Oakland.

The 31-year-old right-hander from Perth, Australia, took over as the Athletics' closer during the 2019 season and finished with 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA. He dominated again last year, finishing second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA and averaging 96.5 mph with his fastball. He earned $1,962,963 in prorated pay from a $5.3 million salary.

"With the acquisition of Liam, we are adding another premium talent to our core group of players," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Liam is someone of outstanding character and makeup who will be an asset both on the field and in the clubhouse."