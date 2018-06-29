Blue Jays trade veteran Steve Pearce to Red Sox for prospect
The Toronto Blue Jays have sent versatile veteran Steve Pearce as well as cash considerations to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league shortstop Santiago Espinal, the team announced Thursday.
Pearce has four home runs, 16 RBI and hit .291 in 26 games for the Blue Jays this season. This was his second year with the club after signing a two-year contract worth US$12.5 million with Toronto in the 2016 off-season.
The 35-year-old, who plays mostly first base and outfield, batted .252 with 13 homers and 37 RBI during the 2017 campaign.
Espinal, 23, is averaging .313 for Boston's Class-A advanced affiliate with seven home runs and 32 RBI.
