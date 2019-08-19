Blue Jays' 2020 spring schedule doesn't include Montreal series
The Toronto Blue Jays will open their 2020 spring training schedule at newly renovated Dunedin Stadium against the Atlanta Braves. As of now, the team's 31-game slate does not include any games in Montreal, which has hosted pre-season contests the past six years.
The Blue Jays began renovations on their longtime Grapefruit League home in Florida after this year's spring training ended.
The 31-game schedule, unveiled on Monday, does not include any games in Montreal, which has hosted Blue Jays exhibition games the past six years.
However, the Blue Jays say they are exploring options to play another pre-season series in Montreal next year.
The Blue Jays have open dates on the final two days of their spring-training schedule on March 23-24, traditionally when the games are held at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
The Blue Jays open the regular season March 26 against the visiting Boston Red Sox.
With files from The Associated Press
