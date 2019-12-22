Blue Jays sign infielder Travis Shaw to 1-year deal : reports
Former Brewer agrees to $4M US base salary with various incentives
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Travis Shaw to a one-year, $4 million deal.
Based on various incentives, Shaw, who most recently played for the Milwaukee Brewers, could earn as much as $4.675 million.
Source: Travis Shaw’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> contract has a $4 million base salary. Value could climb to $4.675 million through incentives —$175k for 350 PA, and $125k each for 400/450/500/550 PA.—@jonmorosi
The 29-year-old, will be arbitration eligible next winter with over four-years of MLB service time already in the bank.
Last season with Milwaukee, Shaw had a .551 OPS and -0.9 bWAR.
While primarily a third baseman, Shaw also has experience at first and second.
