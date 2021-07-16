Blue Jays sign 19th overall pick Gunnar Hoglund
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund.
21-year-old was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2018 and opted to go college route after
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund.
The right-hander was chosen 19th overall by the Jays in the 2021 first-year player draft.
He was drafted out of high school by Pittsburgh in the 36th round of the 2018 draft, but opted to attend the University of Mississippi rather than go pro.
In his sophomore year at Mississippi in 2020, Hoglund was 3-0 with a 1.16 ERA when baseball was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, he had struck out 96 batters in 62.2 innings and had a 4-2 record and 2.87 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.
Terms of the Jays' deal with the six-foot-four, 220-pound Florida native were not disclosed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?