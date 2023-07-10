Content
Blue Jays select power-hitting shortstop Arjun Nimmala 20th overall in MLB draft

The Toronto Blue Jays selected power-hitting shortstop Arjun Nimmala with their top pick in baseball's amateur draft on Sunday night in Seattle.

17-year-old from Tampa, Fla., is regarded as one of the top hitters in his age group

A man smiles while holding a microphone with his right hand and looking to his right inside a baseball stadium.
Arjun Nimmala, pictured at the MLB draft combine in Phoenix on June 20, displayed offensive upside this summer at the High School All-American Game. (Matt York/The Associated Press)

The 17-year-old Nimmala, from Strawberry Crest High School in the Tampa, Fla., region was picked 20th overall.

The six-foot-one, 170-pound athlete bats right, throws right and is regarded one of the top hitters in his age group.

Shane Farrell, the amateur scouting director with the Jays, said Sunday the team was very impressed with Nimmala's overall "tool package."

"The power, the arm strength, playing at a premium position, that all makes him a real exciting player and somebody I'm really happy to get into the farm system," said Farrell.

Farrell added that the team has built a strong relationship with the high school athlete and didn't expect signing him to be an issue.

Nimmala's age and offensive upside were on display all summer, including at Major League Baseball's High School All-American Game.

