Skip to Main Content
MLB

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah selected to active roster ahead of debut against Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Alek Manoah to the active roster ahead of his start against the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon. Manoah, a six-foot-six 260-pound right-hander, is one of the team's top prospects.

Debut initially scheduled for Wednesday but game was postponed due to weather

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was drafted 11th overall in 2019, and posted a 0.50 earned-run average with 27 strikeouts and three walks over three starts with triple-A Buffalo. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Alek Manoah to the active roster ahead of his start against the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

Manoah, a six-foot-six 260-pound right-hander, is one of the team's top prospects.

Drafted 11th overall in 2019, he posted a 0.50 earned-run average with 27 strikeouts and three walks over three starts with triple-A Buffalo.

Manoah's big-league debut will come in the opener of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. He was originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday night but the game was postponed due to weather.

New York will counter with right-hander Domingo German.

"His energy today is as good as it was yesterday," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said in a pre-game video call with reporters. "He's very confident. That's what I really like about him."

Robbie Ray was scheduled to start the nightcap for the Blue Jays against fellow southpaw Jordan Montgomery.

Also Thursday, the Blue Jays placed left-hander Travis Bergen on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement (retroactive to Monday).

Left-hander Tommy Milone was transferred to the 60-day injured list (shoulder) and left-hander Anthony Kay (blister) was placed on the 10-day injured list. .

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now