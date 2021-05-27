Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah selected to active roster ahead of debut against Yankees
Debut initially scheduled for Wednesday but game was postponed due to weather
The Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Alek Manoah to the active roster ahead of his start against the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon.
Manoah, a six-foot-six 260-pound right-hander, is one of the team's top prospects.
Drafted 11th overall in 2019, he posted a 0.50 earned-run average with 27 strikeouts and three walks over three starts with triple-A Buffalo.
New York will counter with right-hander Domingo German.
"His energy today is as good as it was yesterday," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said in a pre-game video call with reporters. "He's very confident. That's what I really like about him."
Robbie Ray was scheduled to start the nightcap for the Blue Jays against fellow southpaw Jordan Montgomery.
Also Thursday, the Blue Jays placed left-hander Travis Bergen on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement (retroactive to Monday).
Left-hander Tommy Milone was transferred to the 60-day injured list (shoulder) and left-hander Anthony Kay (blister) was placed on the 10-day injured list. .
