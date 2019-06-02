Rockies sweep struggling Blue Jays for 8th straight win

Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Nolan Arenado and Chris Iannetta homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in Denver on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

The Rockies swept their weekend set against the struggling Blue Jays to close out a 9-1 homestand, matching their best record in a 10-game run at home. They also went 9-1 from Sept. 1-10, 2009.

Arenado homered and singled while extending his hitting streak to 13 games, and Raimel Tapia increased his hit streak to 12 games. David Dahl added an RBI double.

Toronto completed a winless six-game trip. It was the sixth time in team history that the Blue Jays failed to win in a road stretch of six or more games and the first since 2009, when they went 0-9 during a road swing in May.

Justin Smoak drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the first, but that was it for Toronto.

Senzatela (4-4) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked three. Chad Bettis, Mike Dunn, Jairo Diaz and Bryan Shaw worked the final three innings. Shaw struck out the side in the ninth.

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-6) dropped his fifth straight decision, a career high. He allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Arenado worked the count full before driving a pitch from Justin Shafer into the left-field bleachers in the seventh for his 16th homer.