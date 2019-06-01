Story homers twice as Rockies clobber slumping Blue Jays

Trevor Story boiled down his power surge to one concise reason.

"Not trying to do too much," he explained.

And yet he's doing plenty.

Story hit a pair of two-run homers as part of a career-high seven-RBI night and the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping Toronto Blue Jays 13-6 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

It was the 13th career multi-homer game for Story, whose 15 homers tied him with J.J. Hardy (2007) for the most by an NL shortstop before June in a single season, according to the Rockies.

Story also had a three-run double, walked and scored four times. Nolan Arenado added three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Arenado batted .425 in May.

WATCH | Story notches 7 RBI in clobbering of Blue Jays:

Trevor Story hit a pair of home runs and had a career-high 7 RBIs in the Colorado Rockies 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. 2:06

"We do have a good lineup," said manager Bud Black, whose team's 183 runs in May is tied for the fourth-most for a month in team history. "I think it's deep. It has speed. It has power. It has average."

Rockies starter German Marquez (6-2) proved just as difficult at the plate as on the mound. He lined two singles in extending his hitting streak to five games, which is the longest by a Rockies pitcher since Mike Hampton hit safely in eight straight in 2002.

On the mound, Marquez allowed two runs and struck out seven over seven efficient innings.

"Great job by Marquez," Story said. "We lean on him and have a lot of confidence in him."

For a change, Colorado didn't have to fret late in the game after jumping out to an early 10-2 lead. The Rockies have four walk-off wins in going 7-1 so far on this season-high, 10-game homestand.

"It's been nail-biters the past week or so," Story said. "It's nice to have a big lead early."

Edwin Jackson (0-3) absorbed a majority of the damage. The veteran right-hander tied a career high by allowing 10 earned runs in lasting just 2 1/3 innings. Jackson remains winless in four starts with his 14th different team after being acquired in a trade with Oakland on May 11.

"It has been a while since I've been in a stretch like this. You lose confidence in periods like this," Jackson said. "I still know what I am capable of doing. It's a matter of doing what I can do, but I haven't been doing it the last few starts."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer in the eighth during a four-run inning. Randal Grichuk had a solo shot in the second for the Blue Jays, who've dropped eight of their last nine games.